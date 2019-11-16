Kenya Moore Says She's Taking Things 'One Day At A Time' With Husband Marc Daly After Split

Also available on the NBC app

At BravoCon, Kenya Moore spoke to Access Hollywood about co-parenting with husband Marc Daly, who was on "daddy duty" with 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn at the time. Kenya and Marc announced their split back in September after two years of marriage, and when asked about a potential reconciliation, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star explained that they were currently taking things "one day at a time." Kenya also talked to Access about where she stands with cast member NeNe Leaks. Could she ever see herself finding peace with her former friend?

