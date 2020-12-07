Also available on the nbc app

Kenya Moore is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Kenya broke down the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" with Access Hollywood. Kenya revealed where she stands in her marriage with Marc Daly after visiting a divorce attorney. Kenya also got honest about her ongoing feud with NeNe Leakes and confessed why she will never bury the hatchet. Plus, the star confirmed all those rumors about stippergate.

