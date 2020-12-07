Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kenya Moore Admits She Will Never End Feud With NeNe Leakes: She's 'Rotten'Housewives Nightcap

CLIP12/06/20
Also available on the nbc app

Kenya Moore is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Kenya broke down the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" with Access Hollywood. Kenya revealed where she stands in her marriage with Marc Daly after visiting a divorce attorney. Kenya also got honest about her ongoing feud with NeNe Leakes and confessed why she will never bury the hatchet. Plus, the star confirmed all those rumors about stippergate.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, kenya moore, nene leakes, Housewives Nightcap, the real housewives of atlanta, rhoa, TV shows, celebrity interviews, Interviews, kenya moore news, porsha
S0 E019 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.