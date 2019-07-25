Kensington Palace Slams Rumors That Kate Middleton Got 'Baby Botox'

Also available on the NBC app

The Palace wants to leave Kate Middleton's gorgeous face out of it! Kensington Palace made a rare statement about rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge has had work done. A top British plastic surgeon first sparked the speculation after he implied that the royal "loves baby Botox" in a now-deleted Instagram post. The Palace was quick to shut down Dr. Muni Somji's, of the Dr. Medi Spa Clinic, claims with a rare statement to the New York Post.

