The country music world has lost a legend. Singer Kenny Rogers passed away on March 20 at age 81, his family announced on Twitter. Rogers died "peacefully" while in hospice care and was surrounded by loved ones, according to the statement. The icon's music career spanned six decades and included 24 No. 1 hits, from classics like "The Gambler" to "Islands in the Stream" and more. The icon was a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee with three Grammys and six CMA Award wins. He also received Lifetime Achievement honors from the CMA in 2013 as well as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award in 2015. Rogers' family revealed plans for a "small private service" and will announce a larger public celebration at a later date.

