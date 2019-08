Also available on the NBC app

Kenny Ortega will always remember the "light" Cameron Boyce had about him. The famed director spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2019 D23 Expo and opened up about the tragic passing of the late actor. Kenny admits that he's had a super rough time since Cameron shockingly passed away at age 20. Kenny also address if he could make another "Descendants" movie without the beloved actor.

