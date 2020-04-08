Also available on the nbc app

The loss of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy McKean, and her 8-year-old son Gideon in a canoe accident is the latest tragedy to hit the Kennedy clan. The family has been through so much anguish, most notably the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert in the 1960s. This latest tragedy reminds us of the other rescue-turned-recovery mission of a Kennedy family member: that of JFK Jr. Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent at Variety, breaks down the sad stories in the family’s history for Access Hollywood.

Appearing: