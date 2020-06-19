Also available on the nbc app

Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, both of his passions are coming together in his new film "Miss Juneteenth." He talked to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the importance of the film, as well as his experience taking over Selena Gomez's Instagram and hitting the streets to protest. He also said that while "people have been fighting for this for a long time," he sees the current moment as a "tipping point": "People are not willing to go back to what we had." "Miss Juneteenth" is available on demand and digital on June 19.

