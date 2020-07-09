Also available on the nbc app

You'll never guess what Kendra Wilkinson is up to now! The former "Girls Next Door" star is embarking on a brand new chapter of her career as a real estate agent and has landed her first job in the industry. She recently revealed on Twitter that she was hired by The Agency, a luxury real estate company founded by Mauricio Umansky, who "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans know as cast member Kyle Richards' husband. "I'm in a phase where I just wanna learn [and] don’t want to stop learning,” she tweeted after breaking the exciting news. “Having fun taking new steps in life … Never too late they say."

