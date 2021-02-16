Also available on the nbc app

Kendall Jenner is opening up about body positivity after some fans criticized her appearance in The Skims lingerie shoot with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old shared a few behind the scenes photos and videos from the shoot and fans were quick to judge the model’s appearance. One person on Twitter wrote, “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them.” Kendall responded to the Tweet, reminding fans that she also has body insecurities, “I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that I have, but I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It's not always as perfect as it may seem.”

