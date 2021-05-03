Main Content

Kendall Jenner Pranks Family That She’s Pregnant & Engaged: Who Fell For It?

CLIP05/02/21
Kendall Jenner has big news to share – or does she? The supermodel and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, enjoyed a game of Truth or Dare for Kourt’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, and Kendall took on not one, but two epic challenges to convince her family that she’s pregnant – and engaged! Mom Kris Jenner was up first, and she couldn’t have been more calm or level-headed when Kendall dropped a major bombshell. But when she found out the whole thing was a joke, the 65-year-old didn’t hold back!

