Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Kendall Jenner didn't hold back when poking fun at sister Kylie's signature look! The supermodel gave her beauty mogul sibling's lipstick an enthusiastic try in a new sneak peek at the season finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," applying the product all over her mouth and even teeth with hilarious results. Kendall isn't the only one giving Kylie's cosmetics line a whirl, though. Little Stormi Webster made her famous mom laugh with an adorable attempt to put on a little makeup herself!

