Kendall Jenner's boyfriend, Devin Booker, is calling her out. The 24-year-old basketball player seemingly called out his 25-year-old model girlfriend's pumpkin carving stills on Twitter on Monday. "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," he tweeted. Hours later the former reality star reacted to his Tweet writing, "I feel personally attacked." The playful Twitter exchange came hours after the supermodel posted a photo on her Instagram stories of the carving station at her house.

