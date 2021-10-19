Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kendall Jenner Jokes That Boyfriend Devin Booker 'Personally Attacked' Her Over This

CLIP10/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend, Devin Booker, is calling her out. The 24-year-old basketball player seemingly called out his 25-year-old model girlfriend's pumpkin carving stills on Twitter on Monday. "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil," he tweeted. Hours later the former reality star reacted to his Tweet writing, "I feel personally attacked." The playful Twitter exchange came hours after the supermodel posted a photo on her Instagram stories of the carving station at her house.

Appearing:
Tags: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Halloween, pumpkin carving, Phoenix Suns, Kendall Jenner boyfriend, kuwtk
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.