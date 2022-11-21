Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have gone their separate ways. The 27-year-old model and her basketball playing beau reportedly called it quits last month due to their demanding jobs, multiple sources told People. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," one source said. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another source revealed.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight