Kendall Jenner is congratulating Devin Booker on his Olympics milestone from thousands of miles away. The supermodel supported her NBA star beau on his victory at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. men's basketball team took home gold for the fourth year in a row after defeating France over the weekend. Though Kendall wasn't in Tokyo to cheer on Devin and his teammates in person, she made sure to tune in to the game and shared a peek at her boyfriend on her Instagram story alongside a gold medal emoji.

