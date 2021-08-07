Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kendall Jenner Celebrates Devin Booker's Olympic Gold Medal Win

CLIP08/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kendall Jenner is congratulating Devin Booker on his Olympics milestone from thousands of miles away. The supermodel supported her NBA star beau on his victory at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. men's basketball team took home gold for the fourth year in a row after defeating France over the weekend. Though Kendall wasn't in Tokyo to cheer on Devin and his teammates in person, she made sure to tune in to the game and shared a peek at her boyfriend on her Instagram story alongside a gold medal emoji.

Appearing:
Tags: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, olympics, basketball, Kendall Jenner boyfriend
S2021 E03 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.