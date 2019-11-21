Kendall Jenner Channels Sophie Turner While Chugging Beer At Rangers Hockey Game

Also available on the NBC app

Kendall Jenner got her chug on for the love of hockey! The supermodel downed gulps of beer at the New York Rangers game after being caught on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden. The 24-year-old reality star managed to take several sips of her Stella Artois before taking a brief break and giving it another shot. While some were impressed with Kendall's effort, others couldn't help but compare her to Sophie Turner. The "Game of Thrones" actress made headlines in March for epically guzzling a glass of red wine at a Rangers game!

