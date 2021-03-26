Also available on the nbc app

Did Kris Jenner reveal she has another grandchild on the way? Not so fast! The reality matriarch accidentally sparked pregnancy speculation about daughter Kendall after this week’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and the supermodel was quick to set the record straight! In the episode, Kendall ended up babysitting sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s little ones so the moms could enjoy a getaway to their Malibu vacation home – and Kris shared her support for Kendall in a tweet which many, including Kendall, totally misinterpreted!

