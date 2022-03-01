Also available on the nbc app

Virgil Abloh's final collection for Off-White was a tribute to the man who changed the fashion world. Virgil's wife, Shannon Abloh, and two kids Grey and Lowe sat front row at the show, which kicked off Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The 41-year-old passed away in November after privately battling a rare form of cancer. Everyone from Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Serena Williams and more came out to support the visionary artist and their late friend.

