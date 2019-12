Also available on the NBC app

Kendall Jenner appeared on "<a href="https://youtu.be/vPx6M7eTYbc" target="_blank">The Late Late Show</a>," which her former rumored flame Harry Styles was co-hosting, and things got hilariously awkward when the pair sat down for a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." Kendall got right to the point, asking the former One Direction member which songs from his last album were about her.

Appearing: