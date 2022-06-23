Main Content

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Split After 2 Years Together (Reports)

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after two years together. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source told E! News. The insider explained that the pair "started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles." But it appears their breakup might not be forever. "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split," the source told the outlet. Access Hollywood has reached out to Kendall and Devin for comment.

Tags: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, split, Kardashians, celebrity breakups, Phoenix Suns
