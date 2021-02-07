Also available on the nbc app

Kenan Thompson is starring in his own sitcom "Kenan," about a widower dad and morning show host raising two daughters. The "SNL" star admits there are some similarities between himself and his character, and he tells All Access what it's like playing a different version of himself. Plus, he shares what it's like for his kids to see him with his TV family onscreen! "Kenan" premieres Feb. 16 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

