Kenan Thompson spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2021 People's Choice Awards and weighed in on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's rumored relationship, revealing what he thinks makes Pete so charming. "He's a good dude, he's a talented boy and I think he's just very down to earth and grounded thing and that's very appealing to people." The "Saturday Night Live star," who is also hosting the award show also revealed who he would want to ring in the new year with.

