"Leave it to Beaver" star Ken Osmond has died at age 76. The TV legend passed away May 18 at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family, his son, Eric, tells Access Hollywood via Osmond's rep. A cause of death remained unknown as of Monday. He was best known for his role as troublemaker Eddie Haskell on the iconic television series and was reportedly meant to be a guest-star only until "Leave it to Beaver" producers loved his work so much the character soon became a series regular and fan favorite. Osmond left showbiz to join the LAPD in 1970 and retired 18 years later. His former partner on the force, Henry Lane, confirmed his passing to Variety.

