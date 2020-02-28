Also available on the NBC app

Comedian Ken Jeong has a lot of talents, but guessing contestants isn’t one of them! The actor spoke with Access Hollywood at the Unforgettable Evening Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner, where he acted as host of the evening that honored those who work to raise awareness for breast cancer. Ken, who is known for his wildly inaccurate guesses on the gameshow “The Masked Singer,” admitted he thinks he’s “the dumbest judge” on the show! But he made sure to tell viewers, “you can mock my guesses, but respect my logic.”

