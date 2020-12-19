Also available on the nbc app

"Community" alums Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming back up to ring in 2021! The longtime pals, who are co-hosting Fox's New Year's Eve special, joked with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about what's in store for the big night. Plus, Ken chatted about getting to be part of bringing "I Can See Your Voice" to American audiences. Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021 airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Appearing: