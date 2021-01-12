Also available on the nbc app

Before his passing, the late Alex Trebek was supportive of Ken Jennings' next steps. "I spoke to him before he passed about the possibility of guest hosting, and he was so encouraging," the interim "Jeopardy!" host told All Access. "That meant so much. He's been a paternal figure in all our lives. If he tells you something you believe it." Ken and his fellow "Jeopardy!" champ Brad Rutter also talked to Access about joining ABC game show "The Chase" alongside James Holzhauer.

