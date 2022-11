Kelsey Asbille says Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is her “favorite season” to date. “[Monica] does go through more grief but I think this time around I think you really do see a redefined Monica and someone who is really understanding her place in this family,” she told Access Hollywood. Season 5 of “Yellowstone” premieres Nov. 13 exclusively on Paramount Network with a special two-hour event.

