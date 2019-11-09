Kelsea Ballerini Unearths Her Adorably Awkward 2008 Contest Entry To Meet The Jonas Brothers

Shay Mitchell Mukbangs Pregnancy Foods With 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Star Ian Harding
CLIP 09/12/19
Kelsea Ballerini was the ultimate Jonas Brothers fangirl back in the day! The "Homecoming Queen?" songstress got to hang with her teen idols this week and posted about their long-awaited meeting on social media. "Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet," she wrote. Kelsea also shared her adorably awkward 2008 contest entry video to meet the guys, which got a decade-late seal of approval from Nick and Joe Jonas.