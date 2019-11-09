Kelsea Ballerini Unearths Her Adorably Awkward 2008 Contest Entry To Meet The Jonas Brothers

Also available on the NBC app

Kelsea Ballerini was the ultimate Jonas Brothers fangirl back in the day! The "Homecoming Queen?" songstress got to hang with her teen idols this week and posted about their long-awaited meeting on social media. "Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet," she wrote. Kelsea also shared her adorably awkward 2008 contest entry video to meet the guys, which got a decade-late seal of approval from Nick and Joe Jonas.

