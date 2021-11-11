Also available on the nbc app

Kelsea Ballerini is on cloud nine. The 28-year-old songstress told Access Hollywood how it feels to win her first two CMA Awards. She also revealed why she wanted Kenny Chesney to collaborate with her on her track "Half of My Hometown" and gushed about their new friendship. "He was over at my hotel room while I got ready tonight, with my glam squad. We were sipping red wine giving cheers to each other about this song," Kelsea told Access at the award show.

