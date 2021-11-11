Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She Wanted Kenny Chesney On Her Hit Song 'Half of My Hometown'

CLIP11/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kelsea Ballerini is on cloud nine. The 28-year-old songstress told Access Hollywood how it feels to win her first two CMA Awards. She also revealed why she wanted Kenny Chesney to collaborate with her on her track "Half of My Hometown" and gushed about their new friendship. "He was over at my hotel room while I got ready tonight, with my glam squad. We were sipping red wine giving cheers to each other about this song," Kelsea told Access at the award show.

Appearing:
Tags: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, CMA Awards, country music
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.