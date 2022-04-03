Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her 2022 Grammys Gown Was Actually Meant For ACM Awards

CLIP04/03/22
Also available on the nbc app

Kelsea Ballerini is revealing a major fashion secret! The 28-year-old country artist caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys and shared that her custom Raisa Vanessa dress was actually designed for her to wear at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but she decided to save it for the Grammys instead. "It's having its moment two weeks late," Kelsea laughed. The "Miss Me More" singer is set to present Country Album of the Year with Anthony Mackie.

Appearing:
Tags: Kelsea Ballerini, grammys, Vanessa Raisa, dress, fashion, singer, artist, lifestyle, news
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.