Kelsea Ballerini is revealing a major fashion secret! The 28-year-old country artist caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys and shared that her custom Raisa Vanessa dress was actually designed for her to wear at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but she decided to save it for the Grammys instead. "It's having its moment two weeks late," Kelsea laughed. The "Miss Me More" singer is set to present Country Album of the Year with Anthony Mackie.

