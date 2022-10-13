Kelsea Ballerini is honoring her bestie! The country music superstar paid tribute to her pal, Carly Pearce, at the 2022 CMT Artists of The Year celebration. Kelsea hit the red carpet in a bright yellow silk dress with bold smoky eye make-up, while Carly rocked a purple mini dress with hot pink heels. In an adorable moment at the event, the "Dibs" singer hugged her friend while sipping on champagne.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight