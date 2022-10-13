Main Content

Kelsea Ballerini Honors Pal Carly Pearce & Other Stars At CMT's 2022 Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini is honoring her bestie! The country music superstar paid tribute to her pal, Carly Pearce, at the 2022 CMT Artists of The Year celebration. Kelsea hit the red carpet in a bright yellow silk dress with bold smoky eye make-up, while Carly rocked a purple mini dress with hot pink heels. In an adorable moment at the event, the "Dibs" singer hugged her friend while sipping on champagne.

