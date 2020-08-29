Also available on the nbc app

This December, Kelsea Ballerini is set to celebrate three years of marriage with husband Morgan Evans, someone she hit it off with right from the start. "It was like an instant connection," she recalled to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "I've always loved the idea of relationships and love and all that but I wasn't sure I wanted to do the marriage thing. My parents got divorced so I was kind of always really aware of that. As soon as I met him, he was just careful with the way that I love. And I always felt very safe loving him." Kelsea also discussed her new show on Apple Music's new station, Apple Music Country, as well as her reaction to getting a "Folklore" cardigan in the mail from friend Taylor Swift.

Appearing: