Kelsea Ballerini is making it clear that her and Chase Stokes' romance is the real deal! The "Heartfirst" songstress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to playfully skewer speculation that her and the "Outer Banks" actor are together as a publicity stunt. She re-shared a candid photo of them that Chase had posted, where she was making a funny face and he put a hand on her shoulder. Kelsea sarcastically quipped in her caption, "Idk seems staged. Probably PR," adding an upside down smiley face emoji.

