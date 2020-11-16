Also available on the nbc app

Is Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia Conway going to be on “American Idol”? The 16-year-old took to her TikTok to share a video on what appears to be the “American Idol” set, claiming she’s met with Ryan Seacrest and is excited to audition. Claudia has risen to fame on TikTok, amassing 1.4 million followers. She is most known for speaking out against President Trump as well as her mother’s political views.

