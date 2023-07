Lauren Graham may be the star of the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," but she's about to find out if she knows more quotes from her show than "Mighty Ducks" superfan Kelly Clarkson. In a game of "Mighty Ducks Or Mediocre Ducks," Kelly and Lauren guess lines from the series to see who is the truest fan.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight