Kelly Surprises Couple Working To Keep Skating Rink Afloat

CLIP12/11/20

When Pastor Tony and his wife Stacia opened their roller skating business, The Rink, they hoped it would give children and families in their neighborhood a space for entertainment. Unfortunately, Covid-19 shutdowns derailed those plans, but the couple found a way to pivot by selling food from The Rink, hosting private events and skating lessons. Kelly and Pilot Pens were moved by Tony and Stacia's resilience during such a tough time, so they give the couple $1,000 to help them keep going strong.

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
