Kelly Rowland joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” to chat about her Lifetime flick, “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” and what it was like filming during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kelly, who is currently 7 months pregnant with her second child, shared a sweet story about how her son Titan feels about his upcoming sibling. “He’s so hyped, he’s constantly talking to the baby, asking me if it’s time yet, I’m like, ‘No player, we’ve got at least two more months. I really can’t complain, it’s been a great pregnancy,” Kelly said. “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” premieres on Lifetime, Saturday, November 28.

