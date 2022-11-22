Main Content

Kelly Rowland Says 'Everybody Deserves Grace' After Supporting Chris Brown At 2022 AMAs

CLIP11/22/22

Kelly Rowland is still defending Chris Brown. The singer asked by TMZ on Tuesday while out in Hollywood and she shared her thoughts. "We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we're thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real, and we are humans, and everybody deserves grace. Period," she said. Kelly's statement comes after she addressed the 2022 AMAs crowd for booing him when he won on Sunday.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: kelly rowland, chris brown, american music awards, singer, celebrity, friends, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.