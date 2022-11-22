Kelly Rowland is still defending Chris Brown. The singer asked by TMZ on Tuesday while out in Hollywood and she shared her thoughts. "We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we're thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real, and we are humans, and everybody deserves grace. Period," she said. Kelly's statement comes after she addressed the 2022 AMAs crowd for booing him when he won on Sunday.

