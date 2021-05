Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Rowland loves being a mama of two! The singer, who welcomed her second child on Jan. 21, opened up with Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about life with a newborn. Kelly revealed how her 6-year-old son, Titan, came up with the name Noah for the baby boy. Plus, the 40-year-old chatted about her new EP "K," which is available now.

