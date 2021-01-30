Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Rowland is a mom of two! The singer gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month and she announced the happy news with a heartfelt Instagram post on Jan. 30, sharing a sweet first photo of the newborn gazing at his proud big brother, Titan. Kelly also confirmed her second son's name and exact birth date, writing in her caption, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful."

