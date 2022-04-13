Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute To Bob Saget's Friend Gilbert Gottfried: 'They Had A Special Friendship'

CLIP04/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband's good friend Gilbert Gottfried, who died on Tuesday. "Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship. As he did with everyone in this photo…Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family," she tweeted on Wednesday. Kelly also re-posted a photo Gilbert shared on his Instagram in 2020 featuring the late Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget and Jeff Ross.

Appearing:
Tags: Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried, celebrity deaths
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.