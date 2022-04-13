Also available on the nbc app

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband's good friend Gilbert Gottfried, who died on Tuesday. "Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship. As he did with everyone in this photo…Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family," she tweeted on Wednesday. Kelly also re-posted a photo Gilbert shared on his Instagram in 2020 featuring the late Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget and Jeff Ross.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution