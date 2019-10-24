Kelly Ripa's 'Thirst Trappy' Post Of Shirtless Mark Consuelos In Bed Will Give You Feelings

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa is all about her hubby's bod. The talk show host shared a snap on Instagram of her shirtless husband Mark Consuelos while in bed writing, "This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch and all nude #Riverdale tonight on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central. Did I say nude? I meant new." Other celebs loved the pic and sounded off in the comments. "Thank you Kelly!!!!!!" Lisa Rinna said. "Girl – yo daddy is juicy!" Holly Robinson Peete wrote. "Omg," Debi Mazar added.

