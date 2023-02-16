Main Content

Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Replacing Ryan Seacrest On 'Live'

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan." After six years, the TV personality announced on that he's leaving the daytime show, noting that it was "bittersweet" news. "This is something that she and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host," he shared during the show.

