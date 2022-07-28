Kelly Ripa was not a big fan of her husband, Mark Consuelos' mustache a few years ago. On Thursday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" the 51-year-old talk show host talked about Mark's facial hair history and explained why 2012 will always be "the year of the porn 'stache." "He's had every variety of facial hair a person can have…It's usually role driven. If you see a hair change, it's for a role. There was one role in particular where I call it 'The Year of the Porn 'Stache." Kelly did admit she is a fan of his facial hair, but it "depends on the mustache."

