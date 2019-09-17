Kelly Ripa Travels To U.S.-Mexico Border To Support Children And Families In Need

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa is lending a helping hand to those in need. The TV host shared moving photos and video on Instagram from her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with This Is About Humanity, a mission-driven organization dedicated to meeting the needs of migrant families. "Remember #thisisabouthumanity," she posted. "This is my first community service at US/Mexico border, definitely not my last. Because families matter."

Appearing: