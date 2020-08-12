Main Content

Kelly Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos, and her three kids – 23-year-old Michael, 23, 19-year-old Lola, and 17-year-old Joaquin – all talked to People for their magazine's first-ever Family Issue. Kelly told the mag that before she had kids, she considered the differences between raising a daughter and a son, but never wanted to box her kids into traditional roles. "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons," she said.

