Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa is not here for the haters! The daytime host clapped back at viewers who have criticized her and co-host Ryan Seacrest's more casual-than-usual appearance during their at-home shows, explaining on-air that broadcasting from their respective quarantine spaces isn't as easy as it looks! That doesn't mean there's no primping done at all, of course. Kelly teased Ryan to show off the secret behind his noticeable glow, while pointing out that they aren't the only ones simplifying their beauty routines these days.

Appearing: