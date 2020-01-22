Also available on the nbc app

Lola Consuelos is getting the full freshman experience thanks to her mom Kelly Ripa! The TV host revealed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that she had to "shut down" her 18-year-old daughter's debit card after she caught her ordering too much food from Postmates instead of eating with her college meal plan. "You know, she doesn't like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates," Kelly said. "She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City." Oops! Lola began her first year at New York University in August 2019. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos also share two sons, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

