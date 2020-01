Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa isn't letting the haters bring her down! On Thursday, the TV host flaunted her toned abs in a sports bra for an intense workout with husband Mark Consuelos while on vacation in the Bahamas. Earlier in the week, the "Riverdale" actor came to his wife's defense on Instagram after trolls criticized her ripped body and took issue with her wearing a bikini at the age of 47.

