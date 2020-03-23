Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa is getting real about the sacrifices she's making while social distancing! The 49-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie of her graying roots. In the funny snap, Kelly hid her face with phone as she showed of her wet hair, which included a tiny hint of gray. "Root watch week one," she captioned the pic, which referenced the amount of time she's stayed at her home due to the spread of the coronavirus. The ‘Live!’ host returned to television on Monday with her co-host Ryan Seacrest as they resumed their daytime talk show from their homes.

