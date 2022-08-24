Main Content

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo Of Her 3 Kids Reunited On Vacation: ‘Nice Having The Chickens Back’

CLIP08/24/22

Kelly Ripa’s family is back together! On Wednesday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her three kids, 25-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola and 19-year-old Joaquin, smiling and hugging one another. “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…back to reality,” she captioned the adorable post. Her husband, Mark Consuelos commented on the post writing “love those chickens.”

Tags: kelly ripa, mark consuelos, Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos, Vacation
